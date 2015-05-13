BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 13 61.1 14.7 -72.0 May 12 6.8 -92.1 75.5 May 11 -47.5 -57.0 83.2 May 8 -23.7 -171.5 197.8 May 7 -67.4 -108.4 168.5 May 6 95.7 -218.5 110.6 May 4 129.1 -114.1 -10.5 Apr 30 70.8 -162.8 108.9 Apr 29 -61.5 -137.4 231.7 Apr 28 -1.6 71.4 -66.3 Apr 27 207.1 -246.2 32.3 Apr 24 532.8 -434.7 -80.5 Apr 23 443.5 34.3 -457.7 Apr 22 744.5 -395.1 -333.4 Apr 21 246.8 -474.8 227.4 Month to date 154.2 -747.0 553.2 Year to date 8,001.3 -7,313.4 -1,600.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.