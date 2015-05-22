SEOUL, May 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 22 288.0* 61.3 -346.3 May 21 60.6 -252.1 197.8 May 20 136.3 -42.5 -75.5 May 19 75.4 -168.5 88.0 May 18 165.0 -176.8 25.1 May 15 479.9 -65.6 236.4 May 14 25.4 -112.3 112.7 May 13 77.5 -2.1 -72.0 May 12 6.8 -92.1 75.5 May 11 -47.5 -57.0 83.2 May 8 -23.7 -171.5 197.8 May 7 -67.4 -108.4 168.5 May 6 95.7 -218.5 110.6 May 4 129.1 -114.1 -10.5 Apr 30 70.8 -162.8 108.9 Month to date 1,401.2 -1,520.3 791.2 Year to date 9,248.3 -8,086.8 -1,362.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 9 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.315 trillion korean won ($1.21 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,089.2900 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim)