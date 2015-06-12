SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 12 -86.8* -142.0 221.9 June 11 -167.6 -96.8 254.1 June 10 -197.8 -85.5 279.3 June 9 -146.6 -38.2 162.0 June 8 -73.9 -15.9 67.6 June 5 107.5 -61.4 -54.3 June 4 374.4 -359.8 -9.9 June 3 155.1 -74.9 -88.6 June 2 11.0 -213.2 224.5 June 1 38.1 89.1 47.6 May 29 256.7 -82.5 -170.2 May 28 251.3 -202.6 -46.9 May 27 -188.2 -202.2 421.5 May 26 -3.8 80.2 -45.0 May 22 296.0 45.7 -347.0 Month to date 13.4 -1,176.8 1,104.2 Year to date 9,585.8 -9,686.4 -99.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 672.7 billion Korean won ($603.90 million) worth. ($1 = 1,113.9300 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim)