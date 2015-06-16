UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
SEOUL, June 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 16 -311.2 116.7 186.9 June 15 121.9 -137.4 11.7 June 12 -84.4 -144.2 221.7 June 11 -167.6 -96.8 254.1 June 10 -197.8 -85.5 279.3 June 9 -146.6 -38.2 162.0 June 8 -73.9 -15.9 67.6 June 5 107.5 -61.4 -54.3 June 4 374.4 -359.8 -9.9 June 3 155.1 -74.9 -88.6 June 2 11.0 -213.2 224.5 June 1 38.1 89.1 47.6 May 29 256.7 -82.5 -170.2 May 28 251.3 -202.6 -46.9 May 27 -188.2 -202.2 421.5 Month to date -173.5 -1,199.8 1,302.5 Year to date 9,398.9 -9,709.3 99.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.