SEOUL, June 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 19 -280.6* 187.4 111.8 June 18 -262.1 258.3 1.4 June 17 -153.6 92.4 63.7 June 16 -314.9 120.3 187.0 June 15 121.9 -137.4 11.7 June 12 -84.4 -144.2 221.7 June 11 -167.6 -96.8 254.1 June 10 -197.8 -85.5 279.3 June 9 -146.6 -38.2 162.0 June 8 -73.9 -15.9 67.6 June 5 107.5 -61.4 -54.3 June 4 374.4 -359.8 -9.9 June 3 155.1 -74.9 -88.6 June 2 11.0 -213.2 224.5 June 1 38.1 89.1 47.6 Month to date -873.6 -658.0 1,479.5 Year to date 8,698.8 -9,167.6 276.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.011 trillion Korean won ($914.39 million) worth. ($1 = 1,105.6600 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim and Seungyun Oh)