RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEOUL, June 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 24 62.3 -33.5 -25.0 June 23 -9.8 142.9 -118.1 June 22 -123.3 26.1 104.8 June 19 -283.6 190.4 111.7 June 18 -262.1 258.3 1.4 June 17 -153.6 92.4 63.7 June 16 -314.9 120.3 187.0 June 15 121.9 -137.4 11.7 June 12 -84.4 -144.2 221.7 June 11 -167.6 -96.8 254.1 June 10 -197.8 -85.5 279.3 June 9 -146.6 -38.2 162.0 June 8 -73.9 -15.9 67.6 June 5 107.5 -61.4 -54.3 June 4 374.4 -359.8 -9.9 Month to date -947.3 -519.6 1,441.1 Year to date 8,625.1 -9,029.2 237.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.