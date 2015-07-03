SEOUL, July 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 3 1.2* -93.1 102.2 July 2 116.1 -82.5 -2.0 July 1 9.4 73.6 -74.8 June 30 -51.6 83.5 -31.0 June 29 -110.1 23.0 92.9 June 26 59.1 -33.8 -16.9 June 25 8.1 38.6 -31.9 June 24 54.5 -14.8 -24.6 June 23 -9.8 142.9 -118.1 June 22 -123.3 26.1 104.8 June 19 -283.6 190.4 111.7 June 18 -262.1 258.3 1.4 June 17 -153.6 92.4 63.7 June 16 -314.9 120.3 187.0 June 15 121.9 -137.4 11.7 Month to date 126.7 -102.0 25.3 Year to date 8,649.4 -9,001.1 276.6 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 126.7 billion Korean won ($113.05 million) worth. ($1 = 1,120.7500 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)