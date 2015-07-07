BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
SEOUL, July 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 7 -107.1* -148.7 249.7 July 6 -281.7 -218.9 489.1 July 3 -12.1 -70.5 121.0 July 2 116.1 -82.5 -2.0 July 1 9.4 73.6 -74.8 June 30 -51.6 83.5 -31.0 June 29 -110.1 23.0 92.9 June 26 59.1 -33.8 -16.9 June 25 8.1 38.6 -31.9 June 24 54.5 -14.8 -24.6 June 23 -9.8 142.9 -118.1 June 22 -123.3 26.1 104.8 June 19 -283.6 190.4 111.7 June 18 -262.1 258.3 1.4 June 17 -153.6 92.4 63.7 Month to date -275.4 -447.0 789.9 Year to date 8,247.4 -9,346.1 1,034.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 400.9 billion Korean won ($354.63 million) worth. ($1 = 1,130.4800 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.