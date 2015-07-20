SEOUL, July 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 20 -22.2 -102.9 130.7 July 17 -72.2 -292.9 357.5 July 16 182.0 98.8 -42.3 July 15 235.8 -295.2 60.9 July 14 -35.6 -121.3 168.2 July 13 6.0 -10.5 27.3 July 10 -71.1 -156.7 232.8 July 9 -348.8 232.4 110.7 July 8 -398.3 114.7 296.3 July 7 -105.8 -150.9 250.3 July 6 -281.7 -218.9 489.1 July 3 -12.1 -70.5 121.0 July 2 116.1 -82.5 -2.0 July 1 9.4 73.6 -74.8 June 30 -51.6 83.5 -31.0 Month to date -798.4 -982.8 2,125.6 Year to date 7,724.4 -9,881.9 2,376.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)