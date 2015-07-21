SEOUL, July 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 21 -127.6* 39.3 95.7 July 20 -22.2 -102.4 130.3 July 17 -72.2 -292.9 357.5 July 16 182.0 98.8 -42.3 July 15 235.8 -295.2 60.9 July 14 -35.6 -121.3 168.2 July 13 6.0 -10.5 27.3 July 10 -71.1 -156.7 232.8 July 9 -348.8 232.4 110.7 July 8 -398.3 114.7 296.3 July 7 -105.8 -150.9 250.3 July 6 -281.7 -218.9 489.1 July 3 -12.1 -70.5 121.0 July 2 116.1 -82.5 -2.0 July 1 9.4 73.6 -74.8 Month to date -925.9 -943.0 2,221.0 Year to date 7,596.8 -9,842.1 2,472.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 222 billion Korean won ($192.10 million) worth. ($1 = 1,155.6500 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)