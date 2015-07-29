SEOUL, July 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 29 11.1 -42.2 2.6 ^July 28 -130.5 207.1 -87.5 July 27 1.1 36.0 -71.3 July 24 -258.6 -148.8 383.3 July 23 -189.2 5.9 171.7 July 22 -377.0 -28.7 422.9 July 21 -127.1 38.5 93.5 July 20 -22.2 -102.4 130.3 July 17 -72.2 -292.9 357.5 July 16 182.0 98.8 -42.3 July 15 235.8 -295.2 60.9 July 14 -35.6 -121.3 168.2 July 13 6.0 -10.5 27.3 July 10 -71.1 -156.7 232.8 July 9 -348.8 232.4 110.7 Month to date -1,868.5 -914.5 3,040.4 Year to date 6,654.2 -9,813.6 3,291.7 ^ July 28 figures revised Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)