SEOUL, Aug 13 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Aug 13 -214.6* 196.9 -26.8
^ Aug 12 -303.4 263.5 19.7
Aug 11 -87.7 -20.9 75.6
Aug 10 -59.7 -2.6 67.2
Aug 7 -34.0 -173.1 151.7
Aug 6 -101.9 -143.8 175.9
Aug 5 -24.8 17.8 -64.2
Aug 4 59.9 74.7 -173.5
Aug 3 -8.5 -105.1 55.0
July 31 166.2 -90.2 -140.1
July 30 -79.8 93.3 -25.2
July 29 2.0 -34.1 3.1
July 28 -130.5 207.1 -87.5
July 27 1.1 36.0 -71.3
July 24 -258.6 -148.8 383.3
Month to date -774.7 107.4 280.6
Year to date 5,956.8 -9,695.0 3,407.4
^ Aug 12 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for 7 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
826.1 billion Korean won ($703.75 million) worth.
Source: The Korea Exchange
($1 = 1,173.8600 won)
(Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)