SEOUL, Aug 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 20 -294.2* 289.5 -37.6 ^Aug 19 -26.9 167.5 -219.2 Aug 18 -20.7 83.9 -101.8 Aug 17 -321.3 154.3 134.9 Aug 13 -216.3 199.3 -27.5 Aug 12 -303.4 263.5 19.7 Aug 11 -87.7 -20.9 75.6 Aug 10 -59.7 -2.6 67.2 Aug 7 -34.0 -173.1 151.7 Aug 6 -101.9 -143.8 175.9 Aug 5 -24.8 17.8 -64.2 Aug 4 59.9 74.7 -173.5 Aug 3 -8.5 -105.1 55.0 July 31 166.2 -90.2 -140.1 July 30 -79.8 93.3 -25.2 Month to date -1,439.6 805.0 56.1 Year to date 5,291.9 -8,997.4 3,182.9 ^ Aug 19 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 11 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.491 trillion Korean won ($1.26 billion) worth. Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1,185.6600 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)