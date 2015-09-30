BRIEF-OTP Bank Q1 profit beats forecast on higher revenue, low risk costs
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
SEOUL, Sept 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 30 147.9 -150.2 -36.9 ^ Sept 25 -298.0 151.6 86.1 Sept 24 -220.5 62.4 590.0 Sept 23 -301.8 152.6 389.2 Sept 22 -18.6 112.9 -101.7 Sept 21 -192.1 -110.6 253.7 Sept 18 172.4 -10.5 -198.1 Sept 17 126.4 134.4 -268.5 Sept 16 222.3 359.0 -591.1 Sept 15 -115.9 211.1 -134.1 Sept 14 -58.0 -31.7 50.3 Sept 11 -56.3 -34.8 32.4 Sept 10 -229.4 600.4 -377.8 Sept 9 -149.1 538.2 -388.6 Sept 8 -249.7 174.9 23.5 Month to date -1,744.5 1,952.4 -139.7 Year to date 877.9 -4,845.8 3,346.0 ^ Sept. 25 figures revised (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
By Hanna Paul May 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday, with the Philippines declining for a third time this week on profit-taking, while Indonesia posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in three weeks. Asian stocks slipped, tracking Wall Street which was dragged down by a selloff in shares of department stores. Philippine stocks fell as much as 1.1 percent to their lowest in over a week, with real estate stocks declining the most.