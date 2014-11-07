SEOUL, Nov 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 7 -102.7* 44.6 -4.9 Nov 6 -68.1 161.0 -135.1 Nov 5 -136.5 188.1 -86.9 Nov 4 -25.8 -48.7 35.1 Nov 3 -4.4 -103.4 61.6 Oct 31 279.5 -292.3 -42.4 Oct 30 -22.7 -137.6 147.4 Oct 29 123.4 276.2 -407.0 Oct 28 -147.8 43.8 109.2 Oct 27 -9.7 98.5 -95.4 Oct 24 356.7 395.2 103.6 Oct 23 -193.5 123.1 66.9 Oct 22 48.4 68.4 -110.3 Oct 21 -63.0 -55.2 116.9 Oct 20 19.9 117.5 -154.4 Month to date -337.5 241.6 -130.3 Year to date 5,262.0 -3,267.3 -74.9 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 337.5 billion won (309.07 million US dollar) (1 US dollar = 1,091.9800 Korean won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim)