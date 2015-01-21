BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says CCT to divest One George Street
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
SEOUL, Jan 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 21 80.7 -167.8 -13.4 Jan 20 32.4 170.5 -211.2 Jan 19 -25.9 162.8 -143.8 Jan 16 -300.6 -127.0 268.9 Jan 15 -206.7 42.5 29.1 Jan 14 -91.5 -83.6 71.9 Jan 13 -55.5 -308.0 272.1 Jan 12 -81.8 -11.7 -1.9 Jan 9 160.4 77.8 -281.6 Jan 8 196.0 -26.1 -148.6 Jan 7 -220.3 -3.7 125.6 Jan 6 -330.1 -80.4 273.1 Jan 5 55.4 -230.6 57.5 Jan 2 26.4 -204.0 126.4 Dec 30 -100.2 -202.6 147.9 Month to date -760.9 -789.1 424.1 Year to date -760.9 -789.1 424.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 1st quarter 2017