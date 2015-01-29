BRIEF-Treasure Q1 operating profit slightly up at $11.8 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
SEOUL, Jan 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 29 -243.8 124.5 109.6 Jan 28 -66.0 186.3 -130.7 Jan 27 76.8 94.6 -197.2 Jan 26 -109.2 -84.2 73.5 Jan 23 100.1 -95.5 -110.1 Jan 22 61.1 -89.3 -86.3 Jan 21 69.8 -158.7 -11.4 Jan 20 32.4 170.5 -211.2 Jan 19 -25.9 162.8 -143.8 Jan 16 -300.6 -127.0 268.9 Jan 15 -206.7 42.5 29.1 Jan 14 -91.5 -83.6 71.9 Jan 13 -55.5 -308.0 272.1 Jan 12 -81.8 -11.7 -1.9 Jan 9 160.4 77.8 -281.6 Jan 8 196.0 -26.1 -148.6 Jan 7 -220.3 -3.7 125.6 Month to date -945.5 -635.4 80.1 Year to date -945.5 -635.4 80.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 10 Qatar has not asked German financial watchdog Bafin for approval to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.