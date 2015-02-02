BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
SEOUL, Feb 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 2 5.8 -48.2 27.6 Jan 30 -95.3 -32.4 144.1 Jan 29 -242.0 123.3 109.0 Jan 28 -66.0 186.3 -130.7 Jan 27 76.8 94.6 -197.2 Jan 26 -109.2 -84.2 73.5 Jan 23 100.1 -95.5 -110.1 Jan 22 61.1 -89.3 -86.3 Jan 21 69.8 -158.7 -11.4 Jan 20 32.4 170.5 -211.2 Jan 19 -25.9 162.8 -143.8 Jan 16 -300.6 -127.0 268.9 Jan 15 -206.7 42.5 29.1 Jan 14 -91.5 -83.6 71.9 Jan 13 -55.5 -308.0 272.1 Jan 12 -81.8 -11.7 -1.9 Jan 9 160.4 77.8 -281.6 Month to date 5.8 -48.2 27.6 Year to date -1,033.2 -717.3 251.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.