•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
SEOUL, April 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 8 94.7 60.1 -137.0 Apr 7 48.3 -57.0 62.7 Apr 6 -17.5 -108.5 121.3 Apr 3 45.4 89.6 -131.5 Apr 2 -15.7 -70.5 99.7 Apr 1 -63.2 -82.9 122.3 Mar 31 137.2 -106.8 -26.7 Mar 30 75.8 -78.2 16.0 Mar 27 -79.9 -33.2 154.4 Mar 26 -112.4 -68.4 187.5 Mar 25 112.5 -175.9 101.6 Mar 24 65.4 -84.9 40.1 Mar 23 145.7 -8.6 -113.8 Mar 20 263.1 -221.7 19.1 Mar 19 396.6 -143.1 -232.5 Month to date 91.9 -169.1 137.5 Year to date 3,289.6 -3,155.4 -1,266.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.