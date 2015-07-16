UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
SEOUL, July 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 16 9.9 41.6 -42.2 July 15 235.8 -295.2 60.9 July 14 -35.6 -121.3 168.2 July 13 6.0 -10.5 27.3 July 10 -71.1 -156.7 232.8 July 9 -348.8 232.4 110.7 July 8 -398.3 114.7 296.3 July 7 -105.8 -150.9 250.3 July 6 -281.7 -218.9 489.1 July 3 -12.1 -70.5 121.0 July 2 116.1 -82.5 -2.0 July 1 9.4 73.6 -74.8 June 30 -51.6 83.5 -31.0 June 29 -110.1 23.0 92.9 June 26 59.1 -33.8 -16.9 Month to date -876.1 -644.2 1,637.5 Year to date 7,646.6 -9,543.3 1,888.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.