Taiwan stocks rise with broader Asia; semiconductors, electronics up

TAIPEI, May 8 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, in line with broader Asia, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election. The main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 9,910.32 points as of 0301 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent on Friday. The semiconductor subindex was up 0.9 percent and the electronic subindex gained 0.4 percent. However, the transportation index lost 0.5 percent, whi