SEOUL, April 28 South Korean foreign exchange
authorities were believed to be stepping up dollar buying to
check the won's gains against the yen after the
Japanese currency weakened to a fresh low overnight, market
participants told Reuters.
"The authorities seem to be moving more aggressively today,"
one dealer at a foreign bank in Seoul said on Tuesday after the
Japanese currency hit its lowest levels against the won since
February 2008.
Another dealer noted there was little reason for dollar
buying in Tuesday's trade.
"Who else could it be other than the authorities?" the
dealer said.
The yen cannot be directly traded for the won, so
foreign exchange authorities usually intervene in the dollar-won
market to curb the Korean currency's strength, sharpening price
competitiveness for local exporters.
The finance ministry declined to comment on the level of the
yen on Tuesday.
The won was down around 0.2 percent against the yen as of
0200 GMT, erasing earlier gains after the local currency market
opened. Against the dollar, the local currency was up 0.2
percent.
The governor of the Bank of Korea expressed concerns early
on Tuesday that the broad weakness of the yen, along with
sluggishness in China, had negative effects on the local economy
as it has hurt exports.
