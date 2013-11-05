Nov 5 U.S. cash soybean prices have fallen sharply so far this week after a rash of sales to processors and exporters by commercial elevators that were making room to store corn, analysts and traders said on Tuesday.

Bids in the U.S. export market have declined 7 cents per bushel since late last week, and have tumbled $1.19 from their summer peak, as freshly harvested soybeans flowed into elevators in the Corn Belt and terminals along the Gulf Coast.

The basis drop was welcomed by exporters and processors who have been waiting for a break in cash prices as they have struggled to secure enough beans to meet customers' needs.

U.S. soybean export shipments are at their highest point of the year in the autumn and soymeal demand from domestic users and global importers has been red-hot.

The CME Group posted 275 deliveries of soybeans against Chicago Board of Trade November futures on Monday and 238 on Tuesday, an indication that traders believe they can profit more by delivering against futures than by selling in the cash market.

Farmers as of Sunday had harvested 86 percent of the U.S. soy crop, forecast to be the fourth-largest in history, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

"In a big crop year, you tend to see the harvest lows get put in toward the tail end of harvest because that's when the storage fills up," said Jack Scoville, analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

CBOT November soybean futures had about an 8-cent premium over January soy futures. The spread between the contracts narrowed from the 14-1/2-cent premium last week but the market remains inverted, encouraging immediate sales.

Meanwhile, there is a "carry" in CBOT corn futures <0#C:> - when deferred-month contracts are priced at a premium to the front-month contract. That is encouraging farmers and elevators to store corn.

"The inverse in the bean market is telling all the elevators to get their beans moved," said a cash dealer. "There's a carry in the corn market and with all the corn that's left to come in, elevators and moving their beans to make some corn space, which is fundamentally the thing to do."

Still, strong demand from exporters and soy crushers is underpinning cash prices. Processors have good profit margins while some farmers are reluctant to sell now in the hopes of higher prices later this year or next.

"The exporter at the Gulf has been a big short in the cash market, scrambling all fall to get soybeans bought," said Mike Hall, president of MLH Futures Inc.

"They're kind of letting off the pedal a little bit now. It doesn't mean that they're covered down at the Gulf yet because we haven't crashed the basis, but we've certainly eased it back." (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)