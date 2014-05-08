* Up to 1.2 mln tonnes of Brazil beans bound for U.S.
* Traders pricing Brazil cargoes at discount after China
defaults, cancellations
* Soy also imported from Canada but U.S. supplies to remain
tight
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, May 8 Deep discounts for Brazilian
soybeans are creating an unexpected new market with U.S.
processors and animal producers far upstream in the heart of the
Midwest farm belt where the beans will be shipped on barges.
While light soybean imports by U.S. users along the Gulf and
East Coast are not uncommon, it has been nearly two decades
since South American supplies were unloaded at the Louisiana
Gulf and towed up the Mississippi River to inland processors.
The current trend reverses the usual flow of barge traffic
and sees ports around New Orleans which usually load ocean-going
ships with beans switching to unloading arrivals onto barges.
One processor owned by CGB Enterprises Inc in Mount Vernon,
Indiana, on the lower Ohio River paid 30-35 cents per bushel
above Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures for more than
10 barges (about 14,000 tonnes) of Brazilian soybeans for
arrival in late May or early June, four U.S. cash sources said.
That is about 25 cents below bids from processors in the
state who do not have access to the river market.
The beans were bought from Gavilon Group LLC, owned by
Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp, the sources said.
"It's kind of like a fire sale at a furniture store ... once
that's gone, it's back to normal price," a soy buyer at an
Indiana processor said.
Cargoes of Brazilian soybeans that were originally bound for
China have been offered at steep discounts as the world's top
importer cancelled or defaulted on purchases.
U.S. traders have been taking advantage of these prices to
buy as much as 1.2 million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans.
Archer Daniels Midland Co was expected to eventually
ship much of the soybeans from a 62,000-tonne vessel loading
this week in Brazil up the Mississippi River to a processor in
Quincy, Illinois, while Bunge Ltd was likely to crush
Brazilian beans at its processors in Destrehan, Louisiana, and
Decatur, Alabama, according to the cash sources.
Shipping data available to Reuters showed that a Marubeni
vessel carrying 60,000 tonnes of beans was scheduled to arrive
on Thursday in Mobile, Alabama, while Noble Group,
majority-owned by China state trader COFCO, had ordered a vessel
of 30,000 tonnes of soybeans, loading at Brazil's Ilheus port,
bound for the United States.
The companies declined to comment on trading activities. The
cash sources declined to speak for attribution because of
competitive interests.
Total imports of soybeans to the United States on the books
are near the record forecast of 1.77 million tonnes in the
2013/14 marketing season from the U.S. Agriculture Department
but supplies are still expected to shrink to just two weeks'
worth by the end of summer.
Soyoil produced from the Brazilian beans is unlikely to be
used for biofuel as it would disqualify fuel makers from being
eligible for the sellable biofuel credits known as RINs.
Imports are coming from Canada, too. Through the first three
months of the year, a record 202,000 tonnes crossed the border
into the United States, U.S. Census Bureau data showed.
"We need the imports," said Ronnie Edge, marketing manager
at Kentucky's Owensboro Grain Co. "We're getting beans from
Illinois and St. Paul (Minnesota) already. We're OK to take
Canadian beans but haven't bought any."
