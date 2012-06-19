LONDON Spain's current BBB+ credit rating factors in the possibility of Madrid asking for financial help and a downgrade is not inevitable, Standard & Poor's head of EMEA sovereign ratings Moritz Kraemer said on Tuesday.

"The most recent events are within the realm of expectations that we have had in the past. Having an aid programme is not necessarily a bad thing ... it is incorporated in the current rating," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a bond conference in London.

"(A rating downgrade) is not inevitable."

He added that the negative outlook meant that the risks for the Spanish rating are still "biased to the downside."

A BBB+ rating is two notches above junk status.

Last week, Moody's downgraded to just above junk, a status that would dramatically increase funding costs for both the sovereign and its banks. Fitch Ratings cut Spain's rating by three notches on June 7 to BBB - one notch above Moody's.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia)