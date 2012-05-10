LONDON May 10 The cost of borrowing Spanish
government debt has doubled in the past three months, data
showed on Thursday, as investors ramp up bets the bonds will
fall in value with the country struggling to keep its deficit in
check.
Demand has increased from investors to borrow Spanish bonds
and sell them, in anticipation of being able to buy them back
later at a lower price, a common practice in financial markets.
The fee to borrow Spanish government bonds is around 30
basis points, according to research firm Data Explorers, which
tracks about $12 trillion of securities put up for borrowing by
more than 20,000 investment funds.
That is almost twice the euro zone average of 16 basis
points and means it costs 30,000 euros ($38,800) to borrow 10
million euros worth of Spanish debt.
Concerns about Spain's ballooning budget gap and the health
of its banks have propelled the recession-mired country to the
forefront of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis in recent
weeks.
Spanish 10-year government bond prices hit
five-months lows, driving yields above 6 percent, on Thursday, a
day after the state took over the country's fourth largest bank,
Bankia.
"There is a lot of interest to short Spanish bonds. They
have issues with the deficit, the banking system ... and the
market fears more (sovereign rating) downgrades will follow,"
said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
Giansanti added that the data indicated Spanish bonds would
underperform those of other euro zone countries, including
fellow struggler Italy, on which borrowing fees are lower.
Another factor behind the high fees is that the stock of
Spanish bonds available for lending has shrunk as risk managers
tighten their credit rules and institutions that held the paper
have sold out.
Investors who lend securities tend to be longer-term
holders, such as pension funds or insurers, while borrowers tend
to be those willing to take short-term risks, such as hedge
funds.
Banks also borrow government debt to use as collateral to
raise cash. Spanish debt is used in such transactions, but
money managers are increasingly picky about the collateral they
will accept and demand for top-rated paper has increased.
That has kept the fees to borrow German and French debt
elevated this year at about 15 to 20 basis points.
The fees to borrow Italian bonds were just below the
average, at around 14 bps, a third as much as at the height of
the crisis in August 2011, when benchmark 10-year yields
rose to record highs beyond 7 percent.
Unlike their Spanish counterparts, Italian fees have stayed
close to the European average this year, reflecting investors'
relatively greater confidence in the policies of technocrat
Prime Minister Mario Monti's government.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
