MADRID Nov 14 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

The Spanish construction firm posted a 39 pct percent rise in nine-month core profit on Monday, boosted by the consolidation of earnings from its German affiliate Hochtief for the first time.

For a full story, click on

DIA

Spain's dia says 9-month net profit was 32.4 million euros, and EBITDA was 377.2 million euros.

ABENGOA

The Spanish renewable energy and environmental management company is due to publish its results for the third quarter before the stock market opens.

ECONOMY

The Treasury will aim to sell between 2.5 billion euros ($3.41 billion) and 3.5 billion euros in 12- and 18-month T-bills at auction.

Statistics institute INE will release October inflation figures at 0800 GMT.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts)