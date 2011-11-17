MADRID Nov 17The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Repsol is studying a possible rise in its dividend of at
least 10 percent, Expansion reported without citing specific
sources.
SACYR, REPSOL
The builder is offering to sell half of its 20 percent stake
in Repsol as one alternative to refinance debt taken on to to
buy the stake in the first place, Cinco Dias reported citing
business sources.
ACS
ACS is paying 400 percent more in interest payments to
refinance a loan taken on to buy Hochtief, website El
Confidencial reported citing financial sources.
IBEX
Spain's treasury will issue a new 10-year bond with
investors watching yields closely after the sharp rises in
interest on recent government debt issues.
TELEFONICA
Spanish mobile phone giant Telefonica is working to
cut costs and stabilise the business in its domestic market in a
bid to protect free cash flow and maintain its dividend, its
finance director said on Wednesday.
