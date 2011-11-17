MADRID Nov 17The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol is studying a possible rise in its dividend of at least 10 percent, Expansion reported without citing specific sources.

SACYR, REPSOL

The builder is offering to sell half of its 20 percent stake in Repsol as one alternative to refinance debt taken on to to buy the stake in the first place, Cinco Dias reported citing business sources.

ACS

ACS is paying 400 percent more in interest payments to refinance a loan taken on to buy Hochtief, website El Confidencial reported citing financial sources.

IBEX

Spain's treasury will issue a new 10-year bond with investors watching yields closely after the sharp rises in interest on recent government debt issues.

TELEFONICA

Spanish mobile phone giant Telefonica is working to cut costs and stabilise the business in its domestic market in a bid to protect free cash flow and maintain its dividend, its finance director said on Wednesday.

