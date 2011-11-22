BRIEF-BNP Paribas, SocGen sell Euronext shares at 45 euros/share
* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares
MADRID Nov 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANCO DE VALENCIA
The Bank of Spain said on Monday it had taken over Banco de Valencia, making it the latest casualty of the collapse in Spain's property boom and the first retail bank to seek a bailout.
ECONOMY
Spain's short-term borrowing costs are set to surge by around two percentage points at auctions on Tuesday, suggesting the centre-right Popular Party will get no debt crisis honeymoon after sweeping to power on Sunday on promises of more austerity.
ACS
China's fourth largest airline group HNA is in exclusive talks with ACS's Hochtief unit to acquire its stakes in six airports, for which it could pay 1 billion euros, newspaper Expansion reported without citing a source.
Separately, El Economista reported that ACS plans to cancel 6.5 percent of its own shares held as treasury stock.
IBERDROLA GAS NATURAL ENDESA
Spain's newly elected centre-right government is planning a windfall tax on power utilities to reduce the regulated tariff shortfall in covering sector costs to limit expected tariff increases for consumers.
* ALLOTS 18.3 MILLION SERIES B SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AT ISSUE PRICE OF 2.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE