BRIEF-Griffin Industrial Realty announces fiscal 2017 Q2 leasing
* Says in fiscal 2017 Q2 renewed and extended two leases aggregating approximately 15,000 square feet
MADRID Nov 24 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANCO DE VALENCIA
Shares in Banco de Valencia are due to resume trading on Thursday after the retail bank said it has identified an initial funding gap of 562 million euros.
FERROVIAL
The Spanish infrastructure firm said it is part of a consortium chosen by London's Crossrail to build the Farringdon tube station in an order worth more than 200 million pounds, or 230 million euros.
SEATTLE, June 14 A top General Electric Co executive announced his retirement on Wednesday after failing to win the conglomerate's chief executive job.