MADRID, Nov 25, - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander said only around a fifth of investors had accepted its offer to swap junior bonds into new debt, part of an exchange some of Europe's biggest investors say will shut the Spanish bank out of future funding markets.

BANKS

Mid-sized Spanish retail bank Sabadell is the only full bidder for insolvent regional savings bank CAM --BBVA, Santander and Catalan regional bank La Caixa only want selected CAM assets, Cinco Dias reported without naming a source.

The Bank of Spain has been obliged to up its guarantees of protection against further asset impairment at the bank, the newspaper said.

IBERIA

Iberia's pilots union Sepla is increasingly likely to go through with threats to strike over the Christmas season as talks with the Spanish airline's management have reached an impasse. On Thursday Sepla demanded to speak to IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh and bypass Iberia's management in the negotiations, Cinco Dias reported citing a letter from the union to Iberia.

FERROVIAL SACYR

The R4 toll motorway in Madrid, which Ferrovial and Sacyr control 90 percent of, is preparing the first stage of bankruptcy proceedings ahead of Monday's deadline from creditors to find a solution to 550 million euros of unpaid debts, Expansion reported without citing a source.

