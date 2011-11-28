Australia risks housing correction with foreign buyer tax hike
* Chinese investors alienated as cracks appear in property market
MADRID Nov 28 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR FERROVIAL
The R4 toll motorway in Madrid, which Ferrovial and Sacyr control 90 percent of, has been saved from bankruptcy proceedings after creditors agreed a two month extension to Monday's deadline for the motorway to find a solution to 550 million euros of unpaid debts, Cinco Dias cited sources close to the creditors as saying on Saturday.
BANKS
Spain's two largest banks Santander and BBVA oppose ideas circulating in banking and political circles to oblige banks to mark toxic property assets to market and sell them to a state-created "bad bank", El Economista reported on Saturday without naming a source.
OHL
The Spanish constructor's chairman Juan Villar Mir confirmed expectations that it will not meet its target to grow 10 percent in sales in 2011, when he said that sales will not show growth this year, El Economista reported on Saturday citing Villar Mir.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)
* Chinese investors alienated as cracks appear in property market
BERLIN, June 14 European Union Currency Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday he expects Greece and its international lenders to reach a compromise deal on new loans this week and that a "fair solution" will be found on debt relief.