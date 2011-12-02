MADRID Dec 2 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

All possibilities are open regarding the reform of the country's banking sector including the creation of a bad bank, Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Thursday.

SABADELL

Retail bank Sabadell will seek multi-million euro funds from Spain's state-backed bank restructuring FROB fund to purchase failed savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), El Pais reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

GRIFOLS

The Spanish pharmaceutical firm, which recently acquired U.S. peer Talecris, will seek approval for a 1-for-10 bonus issue at an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Friday.

