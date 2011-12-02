MADRID Dec 2 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
All possibilities are open regarding the reform of the
country's banking sector including the creation of a bad bank,
Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on
Thursday.
For a full story, see
SABADELL
Retail bank Sabadell will seek multi-million euro funds from
Spain's state-backed bank restructuring FROB fund to purchase
failed savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), El
Pais reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
GRIFOLS
The Spanish pharmaceutical firm, which recently acquired
U.S. peer Talecris, will seek approval for a 1-for-10 bonus
issue at an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Friday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)