MADRID Dec 5The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER, SABADELL

Spain's biggest bank Santander and mid-sized bank Sabadell said on Friday they will offer holders of preference shares the chance to exchange these for new shares which will count towards core capital. For a full story, see

IAG

International Airlines Group will publish November traffic figures on Monday.

SACYR VALLEHERMOSO REPSOL

The Portuguese members of the 38-strong banking syndicate which lent Sacyr about 5 billion euros to secure a 20 percent stake in Repsol in 2006 oppose extending the constructor's Dec 21 deadline for the loan's maturity while it continues to struggle to secure a refinancing, elconfidencial.com reported without citing a source.