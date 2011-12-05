UPDATE 2-Oil rises on Saudi pledge to make real supply cuts to Asia, U.S.
* Crude futures price curves attracts putting oil in storage (Updates prices)
MADRID Dec 5The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER, SABADELL
Spain's biggest bank Santander and mid-sized bank Sabadell said on Friday they will offer holders of preference shares the chance to exchange these for new shares which will count towards core capital. For a full story, see
IAG
International Airlines Group will publish November traffic figures on Monday.
SACYR VALLEHERMOSO REPSOL
The Portuguese members of the 38-strong banking syndicate which lent Sacyr about 5 billion euros to secure a 20 percent stake in Repsol in 2006 oppose extending the constructor's Dec 21 deadline for the loan's maturity while it continues to struggle to secure a refinancing, elconfidencial.com reported without citing a source.
* Crude futures price curves attracts putting oil in storage (Updates prices)
June 13 Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday after a long weekend, recording their biggest intra-day gain in seven months, helped by gains in financials and energy stocks.