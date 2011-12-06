MADRID Dec 6 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SPAIN PUBLIC HOLIDAY. FINANCIAL MARKETS OPEN

REPSOL

Spanish oil company Repsol took advantage of easing debt funding conditions on Monday to sell 850 million euros ($1.14 billion) of four-year bonds.

