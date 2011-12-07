MADRID Dec 7 The following Spanish stocks
SANTANDER
Chile's CorpBanca said on Tuesday it struck an
agreement to buy Banco Santander Colombia for $1.225 billion, as
Spain's Santander moves to sell assets in Latin America to help
shore up its finances at home.
REPSOL
The chairman of the Spanish oil firm is sounding out the
interest of Arab funds and other oil majors in buying a stake in
from debt-laden shareholder Sacyr at the World
Petroleum Congress this week, Expansion reported, citing unnamed
sources close to Repsol.
Separately, financial website El Confidencial said India's
Essar plans to meet with the managing director of Pemex in
Mexico on Thursday to inform him of plans to buy up to 10
percent of Sacyr's stake in Repsol.
