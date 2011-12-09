MADRID Dec 9 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKING STOCKS
The European Banking Association released estimates of
capital shortfalls for five leading Spanish banks on Thursday as
part of a survey of more than 70 throughout the region.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)