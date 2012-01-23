The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
The economy ministry plans to limit salaries at banks that
have received state funds as part of its wider financial reform
package, El Mundo reported on Monday, without naming sources.
Separately, BBVA's analysis team has identified Bankia
as the Spanish bank with the highest capital needs at
7.474 billion euros, followed by Popular with 5.102 billion, El
Pais reported.
IAG
The chairman of IAG is due to speak at a news breakfast on
Monday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on