MADRID Jan 27 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
The Spanish bank reported 2011 net profit down 13 percent
from 2010 on Friday in its maiden annual results as a listed
bank, after taking hefty provisions against rotten property
assets.
For a full story, click on
ECONOMY
The National Statistics Institute (INE) is due to release
unemployment data for the fourth quarter of 2011 at 0800 GMT, as
well as retail sales data for December.
A Reuters poll predicts unemployment will rise to 22.20
percent from 21.50 percent previously, while retail sales are
seen falling by 6.7 percent, year-on-year, compared to a drop of
7.2 percent in November.