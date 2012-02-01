MADRID Feb 1 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO POPULAR

Spain's sixth-largest bank is due to post earnings for 2011 before 0800 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net profit to fall by 19 percent from 2010 levels.

REPSOL

Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexican state oil company Pemex said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday they had formally ended a shareholders' pact in Spanish oil and gas firm Repsol.

AUTO STOCKS

Spanish car manufacturers' association Anfac is due to release new car registration data for January.

MANUFACTURING STOCKS

Markit is due to release its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of manufacturing companies for January at 0813 GMT.