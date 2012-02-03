MADRID Feb 3 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy -

BANKS

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos gave details on Thursday of the government's bank restructuring reform, including plans for banks to increase capital levels to cover losses on their property portfolios.

REPSOL

The Spanish oil company has begun drilling the first well in Cuba's long-awaited exploration of offshore oilfields that the communist country says hold both billions of barrels of oil and the key to greater prosperity, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

(Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)