MADRID Feb 6 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
POPULAR
France's Credit Mutuel has a preliminary agreement to raise
its 5 percent stake in Spain's Banco Popular and in the
two bank's 50:50 Targobank, Expansion reported, citing comments
by Assurances Credit Mutuel's managing director Alain Schmitter.
Bankia
Spain's government announced on Friday limits to executive
compensation at banks that have received state aid. One of the
most affected banks is Bankia.
