MADRID Feb 8 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA, CAIXA

The heads of Spain's fourth largest bank by market cap, Bankia, and the third largest, La Caixa, had considered merging the two banks at the end of last year, El Mundo reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Rodrigo Rato (Bankia) and Isidro Faine (La Caixa) had proposed the merger, which would have created Spain's third largest bank by asset value, to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, though the move was abandoned, the newspaper reported.

BBVA

Spain's second largest bank BBVA plans to bid for Unnim if it fails to win CatalunyaCaixa, El Confidencial reported without citing sources.

