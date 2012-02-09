MADRID Feb 9 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Argentine energy company YPF, the local affiliate of Spain's Repsol, said on Wednesday it had hiked its total estimate for resources at its Vaca Muerta field to 22.807 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

