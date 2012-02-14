MADRID Feb 14 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Ratings agency Fitch cut the ratings of Santander, BBVA, Bankia and Caixabank on Monday as a reflection of Fitch's downgrade of the Spanish sovereign.

Meanwhile, Standard & Poor's said it it has revised the banking industry country risk assessment rating (BICRA).

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury will sell between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros of 12- and 18-month T-bills at around 0840 GMT.

