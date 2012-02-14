MADRID Feb 14 The following Spanish
BANKS
Ratings agency Fitch cut the ratings of Santander, BBVA,
Bankia and Caixabank on Monday as a reflection of Fitch's
downgrade of the Spanish sovereign.
Meanwhile, Standard & Poor's said it it has revised the
banking industry country risk assessment rating (BICRA).
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury will sell between 4.5 billion and 5.5
billion euros of 12- and 18-month T-bills at around 0840 GMT.
Reporting By Paul Day