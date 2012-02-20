MADRID Feb 20 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

BBVA, Banco Popular and savings bank Ibercaja are the most interested in taking over troubled banking group UNNIM in a state auction, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources. Today is the deadline for binding offers.

Separately, Cinco Dias said Spanish lenders want to replace the Euribor as the main reference rate for mortgages with another interest rate less influenced by wholesale markets' performance with an aim to improve margins.

ENERGY

The government is studying sharing the cost of the tariff deficit among renewable energy producers like Acciona and Abengoa, Expansion reported without naming sources.

IAG

Iberia will cancel 153 flights on Monday due to a pilots' union strike to protest its new low costs carrier Iberia Express.