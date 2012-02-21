MADRID Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spanish lenders Banco Popular and Ibercaja have put in the strongest offers to buy Unnim, a loss-making bank taken over by the state last year, in a bidding process that closed on Monday, sources close to the auction said.

GAS NATURAL

The gas company is due to release 2011 results before the market opens.

