The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
China's Bank of Beijing Co Ltd, 16 percent owned
by ING Groep NV, plans to partner with the euro zone's
biggest lender, Spain's Santander, to develop its
consumer financing business.
ACS, IBERDROLA
Spain's Supreme Court is set to decide on a law governing
shareholder voting rights on Wednesday, in a ruling that could
give construction group ACS a vital breakthrough in its battle
for increased influence on the board of Iberdrola, one of
Spain's top utilities.
ABERTIS
Abertis is rethinking its strategy on austerity-struck
Portuguese peer Brisa after falls in its share price,
reviving hopes for a tie-up between the two tollway operators.
POPULAR
Cinco Dias newspaper says Spain's Central Bank could decide
on Wednesday which bidder takes over Unnim, a bank that was
taken over by the state last year. Among the possible winning
bidders are Banco Popular and Ibercaja.
REPSOL
Argentina's Mendoza province will give YPF, a unit of
Spain's Repsol, one month to make promised investments in two
energy fields under threat of losing their concessions
