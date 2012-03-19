MADRID, March 19 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica's Internet unit Terra wants to create a video-streaming mammoth, stretching from the United States to Brazil, as it challenges rivals like rental firm Netflix and tycoon Carlos Slim's fledgling U.S. web TV venture, Terra's chief executive said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

EADS

Airbus will need years to get past problems with wing cracks on its flagship A380 passenger jet, the executive vice president of programmes at Airbus told a German magazine.

SANTANDER

The head of Spanish bank Santander's British arm received 4.1 million pounds ($6.50 million) in total pay for 2011, Santander UK said in its annual report on Friday, despite the company posting a drop in profits.

BANKS

Former Spanish savings banks Unicaja and Caja Espana-Duero announced a state-backed merger agreement on Friday after months of negotiations to create the country's seventh largest bank.

