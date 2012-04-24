MADRID, April 24 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

Spanish gas grid operator Enagas posted a 4 percent rise in first quarter core earnings to 214.2 million euros ($281 million)on Tuesday, boosted by the consolidation of the Gaviota gas storage facility in northern Spain.

EBRO

Spanish food company Ebro will exit Spain's blue-chip index, the Ibex-35, the stock market operator said on Monday. The index was temporarily composed of 36 companies after supermarket chain DIA joined it in January.

GRIFOLS

First quarter results due before the market opens.

